Oyan United win 10th Mikong Winter T20 Cricket Tourney

[Prafulla Kaman]

RUKSIN, 7 Jan: Oyan United Cricket Club won the 10th Mikong Winter T20 Cricket Tournament, defeating KDO Brother of Mikong by six wickets in the final match at the playground of the Govt Primary School in Mikong in East Siang district on Sunday.

KDO set a target of 110 runs for Oyan to chase. The Oyan United Cricket Club reached the target in the 13 overs, losing four wickets.

The winning team was awarded Rs 50,100 with a certificate, while the runner-up was given Rs 20,100 along with a certificate, by the organisers.

Twenty-three teams from East Siang district and Assam had participated in the tournament, which was organised by the Mikong Village Sports Association.

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, who also witnessed the final match, suggested to the players to build careers out of sports.

Stating that such tournaments provide the players with platforms to demonstrate their hidden talents, she encouraged the players to “work hard to become good players, so that you can compete at state and national levels in the future.”

The ZPM also advised the youths to abstain from taking drugs and consuming alcohol.

Senior villager Nalo Jerang urged the players to “give equal importance to sports and academics,” while social worker Gemin Modi appealed to the school teachers, parents and elected leaders to “encourage young people to engage in sports and physical activities to stay fit and healthy.”

Mikong Gram Chairperson Taram Taboh and senior villager Talom Takoh also spoke.