Liya Elapra¬† presented Idu Mishmi designs and textiles at the NEIFT’s 18th ‘Celebrating Northeast India Festival’ fashion show and Northeast culture exhibition held on 6 and 7 January in New Delhi. Other designers from Arunachal – Ajir Mara, Gona Niji and Mina Ratan – also took part in the event, which was supported by, among others, the union textiles ministry.