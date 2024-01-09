Block-wise training of in-service teachers

LIKABALI, 8 Jan: A 10-day ‘block-wise in-service teachers and educators training-cum-capacity building’ programme for the 2023-’24 academic session began here in Lower Siang district on Monday.

In his inaugural address, DC Rujjum Rakshap asked the teachers to “remain sincere and dedicated towards your respective duties at the school level and upgrade your knowledge and skills regularly.”

DDSE Marte Koyu spoke about the importance of NEP-2020, along with NIPUN BHARAT.

DDSE office programme coordinator Pakjum Koyu also spoke.