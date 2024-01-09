Training prog for DLMTs underway

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: In view of the upcoming elections, the chief electoral office (CEO) launched a five-day ‘theme-wise’ comprehensive training programme for the district-level master trainers (DLMT) at the Nirvachan Bhavan here on Monday.

The training is being imparted by state-level master trainers who have already been trained as national-level master trainers.

“The programme will cover topics such as district election management plan, vulnerable mapping, polling party and poll day arrangements, model code of conduct, expenditure monitoring, amendments of election Acts and rules, modifications in few forms of revision and SSR, 2024, SVEEP, ERONET and IT applications, EVM and VVPAT and postal ballots,” the CEO informed in a release.

Welcoming the DLMTs, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Shania Kayem Mize urged them to “make the most of the training by clearing all your doubts from the resource persons, in order to impart effective training to assembly-level master trainers and polling personnel in your respective districts.”