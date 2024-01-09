Kaso inaugurates bridge over Kongko river

CHIMPU, 8 Jan: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on Monday inaugurated the RCC bridge over the Kongko river here.

The bridge will connect Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) with NH 415. The bridge project was taken up by the PWD Capital Division A with an estimated cost of Rs 3.10 crore, and was executed by SN Enterprises.

Addressing the local residents, Kaso said that this bridge was much needed as the earlier one had been damaged due to heavy rainfall. “I am happy to inaugurate this bridge, as the people of the area have faced untold misery due to unavailability of a permanent bridge for around two years.

The agency also faced several problems in executing the works due to weather conditions and traffic flow,” said Kaso.

PWD Capital Circle SE CS Choutang, Ganga-Batt ZPM Taro Tagia, PWD Capital A EE Tarh Gongkap, IMC Corporator Tarh Nachung, PRI leaders, officials of the PWD and other departments, public leaders, and the GB were present at the inauguration ceremony.