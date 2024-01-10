APIC fines PIO for refusing to provide info

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on PIO Takam Taitus under the RTI Act for refusing to provide information to an appellant, despite a direction from the commission.

The PIO, who is also the DLRSO of Shi-Yomi district, has further been directed to give Rs 5,000 to appellant Tachuk Ragyor for the monetary losses incurred on to and fro journey due to the delay in furnishing the information.

The official has also been directed to appear in person before the court of SIC Sonam Yudron on 2 February, along with a deposited copy of the treasury challan and the information sought by the appellant.

The commission further said that it will invoke Section 20 (2) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, in case the official fails to comply with the order.