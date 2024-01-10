AR rededicates renovated meditation house

[Pisi Zauing]

NAMPHAI SINGPHO, 9 Jan: The renovated meditation house in the premises of the Buddhist monastery here in Changlang district was rededicated to the villagers by 11 Assam Rifles Commandant Col Vivek Tripathi on Monday, in the presence of Miao ZPM Ashamto Tikhak, Singpho Development Society (SDS) president Jowkhong Singpho, BEO P Kanmai, GB Inthemnong Singpho, and others.

Thereafter, it was formally inaugurated by Inchhang Roi Singpho, the oldest woman in Namphai Singpho village.

Col Tripathi said that “the reconstruction of the meditation house involved meticulous planning and collaboration between Assam Rifles and local stakeholders.”

“Our aim is not only to provide a necessary amenity but also to involve the community in the process, fostering a sense of ownership and pride,” he said.

Responding to requests made by the youths through the SDS president, Col Tripathi assured to provide a ‘music system’ at the earliest. He invited the villagers with vision problems to get their eyes checked during the free eye check-up camp scheduled to be held at the CHC in Miao on 13 January.

The SDS president thanked the AR for renovating the meditation house.

GB Inthemnong Singpho, on behalf of the residents of Namphai Singpho, Sikao and Ningrang villages, expressed gratitude to the AR “for its collaboration and support.”

“We look forward to support the Assam Rifles in their mission of enhancing the quality of life for all,” he added.

A few months ago, the AR had provided water filters to 25 households of Namphai Singpho and Sikao villages.