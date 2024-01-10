Panchayat coordination meeting held

AALO, 9 Jan: Aalo East Circle Officer Eken Bam exhorted the panchayat leaders of the area to “put up a united front in tackling any issue in the panchayat segment.”

Speaking during a coordination meeting of the Aalo East panchayat segment here on Tuesday, the CO, on being apprised by ZPMs Momar Lollen and Kenpi Loya Ngomdir of issues relating to the MGNREGA, the PMAY and related matters, assured them of “full support of the administration in taking up all the highlighted issues in due time.”

PTA Beli Tashi also spoke. (DIPRO)