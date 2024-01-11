165 schools to possess land documents following APPDSU initiative

YUPIA, 10 Jan: As part of the All Papum Pare District Students Union’s (APPDSU) initiative, 165 schools out of the 192 schools will possess land documents within the current year. The land documents of the remaining 27 schools which are disputed owing to encroachments and claims by the land donors will be processed after the issues raised are resolved.

The decision was taken during a coordination meeting of the departments of education and land management along with the district administration on the behest of the APPDSU, as a follow up of the meeting held on the 13 February, 2023 last, to work out modalities to protect the school premises from encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen commended the efforts of the student body and said, “This movement started by the current team of APPDSU led by its president Gollo Lento and general secretary Tok Nanu will strengthen the efforts to protect government land particularly, the schools from being encroached.”

Exhorting the admin officers, concern departments and the members of APPDSU to expedite the land documentation process, DC Bomjen said, “Our collaborative efforts in a mission mode will secure the land for education purposes in the future.”

Papum Pare DDSE T.T. Tara informed that local committees comprising of members from the administration, education and land management departments along with APPDSU have been formed to expedite regularizing school land. “Most of these committees have already completed the survey and the paper works and are awaiting approval from the DC/ADC concerned,” he added.

He further urged the DLRSO and the CO/EAC (LM) to expedite the land documentation process for the school land on priority.

DLRSO Nanne Yowa while highlighting the issues faced by the department in terms of manpower shortage said, “Although the department has time bound surveys and projects, we have completed the land mapping of 90 percent of the schools, including the defunct ones.”

He also requested the DDSE to ensure the school land is pegged with concrete posts at least, at the four corners.

APPDSU general secretary Tok Nanu urged the administration to make available the land documents of the schools in prominent places like the DDSE office and in the office of the school’s headmasters and principals.

Also bringing to the notice of the house regarding encroachment cases of few defunct schools, he requested the administration to work out modalities to evacuate the encroachers and use the school infrastructures.

He also suggested for recognizing the land donors officially by the DA stating that “such gestures by the government will boost the morale of the donors.”

Tok Nanu also called for issue of land documents to the schools in a time bound manner.

Samargha Shiksha Abhiyaan DPC Tang Moromi presented the land documentation status of all the schools of rural Papum Pare.

“Out of the 192 schools, 165 are encumbrance free. 17 schools under Kimin block have been issued land documents,” she informed.

Among others Doimukh SDO i/c Nyalisa Raji, Sagalee ADC i/c Hibu Akha, Mengio EAC i/c Chukhu Taba, BRCCs and executive members of APPDSU attended the meeting. (DIPRO)