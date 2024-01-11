ICR & Papum Pare DAs hold discussion on important issues

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom and Papum Pare deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen held discussion on important issues concerning both Capital and Papum Pare administrations on Tuesday.

In a coordination meeting at the Capital DC’s chamber here, both the DCs highlighted important issues which need immediate attention like traffic congestion, road condition, cleanliness, aesthetics and maintenance of NH-415 etc. They urged the department concerned to work together in coordination with each other for a better and beautiful city.

The SP traffic Dr. Sachin Singhal suggested for the provision of traffic island at traffic junctions, regulation of weekly markets, proper marking along the highway, parking etc. He also requested district administration to ensure mandatory parking provision in all new building constructions. The SP informed that mobile traffic unit has also been activated to look into traffic regulation and traffic enforcement.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said, “It is important to own a sense of belonging towards our city and as everyone is a stakeholder, we should work in coordination with each other for the betterment of it.”

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo requested for a joint committee to look into complaints of earth cutting, while informing that “necessary actions are being undertaken by both Capital administration and police, and Papum Pare administration and police including arrest of those involved in illegal earth cutting.”

IMC joint commissioner Datum Gadi informed that IMC is looking into regulation of weekly market and orders are being issued in this regard. He, however, appealed to the denizens to generate awareness on proper garbage management and to handover garbage to IMC garbage pick up vehicles only.”

Further, he Informed that intensive cleanliness drive from Hollongi Airport to Itanagar were being carried out by IMC.

Other issues like improvement of internal roads, encroachment, construction and maintenance of highway, cleanliness, plantation, traffic signage, afforestation, ban on use of plastic etc. were discussed in detail.

All the officers present in the meeting suggested for monthly coordination meeting between officers of Capital and Papumpare administrations to ensure action on the issues of both the districts.

Officers from Airport Authority of India, Donyi Polo Airport, forest department and others attended the meeting. (DIPRO)