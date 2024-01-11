APSCPCR must work for children in need: Parnaik

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Governor K.T Parnaik said that the Commission for Protection of Child Rights must work with dedication for ‘development, rehabilitation and protection’ of children in need.

The Governor said this, when the new team of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) led by its chairperson Ratan Anya called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

“Today’s children are the future of the nation and it is the responsibility of every guardian to take care of their safety, security, education, health and overall well-being for a prosperous society,” he said.

The Governor advised the Commission to reach out to the children in the districts, while assuring to interact with all stakeholders during his district tours. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)