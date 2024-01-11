47 Galo Gumin achievers felicitated

24th GWS Foundation Day

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: As many as 47 Galo Gumin achievers in various academic fields were felicitated on the 24th foundation day-cum-16th annual academic felicitation programme of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) at the State DK Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

GWS president Marnya Ete congratulated all the achievers and advised the students and the youths to stay focused on their goals with determination.

Prof. Topi Basar, who was the resource person for the day, shared her knowledge and experience with the gathering on career building during her career counseling session.

Organizing committee chairman Minto Ete and secretary Kento Nyido appealed to the Galo Gumin members to actively participate in such important events in the future too.

They said that the achievers in the fields of games and sports, arts and music and other fields, who have not been felicitated this time, will be felicitated in a more befitting manner in the next edition of the annual felicitation programme.

Earlier, the programme started with hoisting of the society’s flag by the GWS president at Galo Heritage Centre-cum-Mopin Ground, Tarajuli, Naharlagun in the morning.

Besides the achievers and their parents, MLA Kento Jini, a host of bureaucrats, technocrats and senior members and youth of the community and office bearers of the GWS attended the programme.