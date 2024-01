PASIGHAT, 10 Jan: Two houses were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that occurred at Namsing village, Mebo in East Siang district on 9 January.

There was no report of any loss of life.

East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu accompanied by Mebo ADC Sibo Pasing and DDMO Tsangpa Tashi visited the spot on Wednesday, and provided relief items to the fire victims.

The actual cause of the fire is not yet known, the DDMO said. (DIPRO)