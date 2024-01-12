Jairampur cleanest city in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Jairampur in Changlang district has been adjudged as the cleanest city in Arunachal Pradesh in the latest Swachh Survekshan results, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Urban Local Bodies director Hano Takka informed that Jairampur was followed by Aalo in West Siang district in second position in the state-level recognition category for cleanest city within the state.

He said the two cities were awarded the cleanest at the Swachh Survekshan 2023 award ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event, attended by President of India Draupadi Murmu and union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the significant achievements of these cities in the field of sanitation and cleanliness.

It may be mentioned that Swachh Survekshan 2023, initiated by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), commenced with the field assessment in July 2023. Over 3,000 assessors embarked on the task of evaluating the performance of more than 4,500 cities across 46 critical indicators. Launched on 24 May, 2022, this edition of Swachh Survekshan was dedicated to the theme of “Waste to Wealth,” with a focus on efficient waste processing and scientific waste management.

This year’s survey, Takka said, placed a special emphasis on ensuring that smaller and medium-sized cities could benefit from the initiative, making Swachh Survekshan an effective tool for sanitation improvement.

He said the survey’s indicators encompassed various parameters, including segregated door-to-door waste collection, organizing zero-waste events, providing Divyang-friendly toilets, enhancing plastic waste management, and cleaning backlanes.

These criteria collectively contribute to the creation of cleaner, more sustainable urban environments, the official added.

Since its inception in 2016, Swachh Survekshan has earned the distinction as the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey. It has successfully fostered healthy competition among towns and cities, motivating them to enhance service delivery and work towards the goal of cleaner and more vibrant urban spaces.

The primary objective of Swachh Survekshan is to encourage extensive citizen participation and raise awareness across all sections of the society about the importance of collective efforts in improving the living conditions of towns and cities. The annual survey aims to prove that each city in India can achieve the highest standards of cleanliness and promote sustainable practices among citizens and urban local bodies (ULBs).