WRD SE Suren Natung no more

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 12: Water resources department superintending engineer (SE) Suren Natung has died on 10 January following a prolonged illness in New Delhi. He was 54.

Natung is survived by his wife and three sons.

Born to late HGB Nyema Natung and late Yama Rimo Natung on 1st February 1969 at Lamdung village, East Kameng district, Natung did his schooling from Govt. Higher School Seppa from 1984-1989 and completed B.Tech(Agri.) from Rahuri College, Maharashtra in 1992.

He later joined government service as junior engineer on 29 April 1993 under the department of RWD and was posted at Bhalukpong. Later, he joined as APO(RE) under DRDA, Seppa and was appointed as AE IFCD on 24 July 1996. On 23 June, 2003, Natung was promoted to the post of EE water resources department (WRD), Seppa. He later promoted to the post of SE WRD, Jamiri on 6 July 2022.

Natung was also known for his contributions towards the community.

He was organising vice-chairman of XIIth Nyishi Elite Society’s general conference held in Wessang (Seppa) in 2019. He was chief election commission of East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation VIIIth general conference-cum-election held in Chayang Tajo in 2021.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condoled the untimely demise of Suren Natung. In his condolence message posted on his social media handle, CM Khandu said, “Passing away of Suren Natung Superintendent Engineer of water resources department, and a fine human being, is very saddening.”

“Er. Natung Ji’s valuable contributions for the community will always be cherished and remembered with respect. In this hour of grief, I pray to Lord Buddha to provide peace to his soul, and give strength to his family to bear the colossal loss,” CM Khandu stated.

Minister for WRD Mama Natung also mourned the demise of the SE WRD.

In his condolence message the minister for WRD said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of elder brother and mentor Er. Aou Suren Natung, SE WRD.”

“His dedication for public service and the state as whole left an indelible mark which shall never be forgotten. He was a gentleman with a loving personality. Some of our unforgettable moment shall always be cherished. My condolences to his family and colleagues. I pray for eternal peace of his departed soul.” Mama Natung added.

The officials and staff of the water resource department also observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect for late Suren Natung. Western zone chief engineer Getam Borang expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of SE Natung.

Meanwhile, Ningee, Natung Myokang Moya and Tacha Welfare Society (NNMMTWS) has also condoled the passing away of SE Suren Natung. NNMMTWS chairman Tada Natung termed the death of SE Suren Natung “an irreparable loss.”