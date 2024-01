ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh clinched two medals in the Judo competition of the ongoing 67th National School Games at Ludhiana in Punjab.

While Kipa Chingpa won a silver medal in the below 45 kg category, Taba Titung secured a bronze in the below 66 kg category. Both the judokas competed in the below 17 years category.

A total of seven athletes from Arunachal had participated in the judo competition.

Sudhir Kumar Shaw was the team coach.