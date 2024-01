PASIGHAT, 11 Jan: A team of Adi Ba:né Kébang (ABK)’s East Siang district unit, led by its general secretary Kalen Komut on Thursday met the fire victims of Namsing village, Mebo in East Siang district and provided relief to the affected families.

The dwellings of Odesor Perme and Nirmador Pertin were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that broke out in the village on 9 January around 11:30 am.