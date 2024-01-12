Khandu urges BJP workers to carry forward development at grass root level

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the BJP karyakartas to carry forward all the developmental initiatives being taken by the state and central governments at the grass root level.

Addressing a huge gathering in the extended state executive meeting of the BJP at D K Convention hall here on Thursday, Khandu commended and congratulated state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and Sangathan Mahamantri Ananta Narayan Mishra for their efforts in initiating Vikshit Bharat Yatra programme, Sangkalp Yatra programme in the state.

He also highlighted the development activities in all fronts in the North East after the BJP came to power.

“Donyi Polo Airport project had been completed within three years and the airport is now fully functional,” the CM said adding that “Arunachal Pradesh is a big state and BJP is the only party to fulfill the aspiration of the people of the state.”

Khandu also said that the state executive meeting is historic as BJP national president J.P Nadda joined it which will boost up the morale of the party workers.

BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, in his address, said that the state has achieved lots of development because of BJP governments at the centre and the state.

He said that “BJP is the only party which can serve the state in a better way.”

MLA-cum-state general secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom, state general secretaries Tadar Niglar and Nalong Mize also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, union minister for earth sciences Kiren Rijiju, deputy CM Chowna Mein, MPs Nabam Rebia, Tapir Gao, BJP’s national secretary Rituraj Sinha, Sangathan Mahamantri Ananta Narayan Mishra, other ministers, MLAs, core group members, morchas, district presidents, mandal presidents and karyakartas attended the programme, according to a BJP release.