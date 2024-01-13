National Youth Day celebrated

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 12 Jan: National Youth Day was celebrated in East Siang and other parts of the state, commemorating the birth anniversary of spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, on Friday.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Oyan, in association with the Sille block Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, celebrated the day simultaneously in Sille-Teromile and Oyan villages in Sille-Oyan circle.

In Sille, Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang president Orin Mibang advised the students and youths to “emulate the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and work for nation-building.”

VKV Principal Ajoy Singh said that the day is celebrated every year “to disseminate the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and instill the spirit of nationalism in students and youths.”

A short drama, yogasana display and patriotic song and dance performed by the students of the school and presentation of folk dance by local cultural troupes were the other highlights of the programme.

Sille GB Yalek Mibang, along with students from different schools attended the programme.

In Oyan, the programme was attended by Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, GBs, and others.

The Pasighat unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organised a marathon from Gandhi Chowk to Raneghat bridge to celebrate the day.

‘Arise, awake and realise the power you hold – Run for life, run for health and run for the nation’ was the theme of the marathon.

A total of 120 runners, including 80 boys and 40 girls, participated in the event.

In the Itanagar Capital Region, VKV Nirjuli organised programmes at six different venues simultaneously, including the NERIST, to mark the day.

Over 525 students and teachers of VKV Nirjuli attended the celebration, which featured singing patriotic songs, Ganesh vandana, and group dances showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of Arunachal.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S and Papum Pare DDSE Tana Tagu Tara also attended the celebration.

DIPRO adds: In Deomali in Tirap district, the NSS unit of WR Govt College (WRGC), in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), celebrated the day with the theme ‘My Bharat – viksit Bharat@2047: By the youth, for the youth’.

Highlighting the importance of celebrating the day, NSS Programme Officer Ngamwang Lowang urged the youths to “draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s great works for the nation.”

“Youths are the future of every country, and they are full of energy, innovation, and are the catalysts of progress and change. Their role in making the dreams of Viksit Bharat@2047 can only be realised if they abstain from drug abuse and violence in society,” he said.

WRGC Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng, faculty members, the NYKS’ district youth officer, and students joined celebration.