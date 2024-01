The Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti celebrated National Youth Day at Siying Gangging in East Siang HQ Pasighat on 12 January. Among others, Sainik School Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, and Pasighat-based Rashtriya Raksha University Director Avinash Kharel attended the event. About 200 youths also participated in it. (DIPRO)