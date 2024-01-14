NES mourns WRD SE Suren Natung

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of WRD superintending engineer (SE) Suren Natung, who breathed his last at a hospital in New Delhi on 10 January.

The NES described Natung’s death as a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as whole.

“Natung was a man of dedication and commitment, and was loved by all for his friendly nature. The vacuum his death has created in the society will be difficult to fill,” the NES said in a condolence message to his widow Fepung Taku Natung.

Recalling Natung’s contributions to the society in various fields, including his pioneering role in the establishment of the RK Mission School in Lumdung, the NES said that “he was one of the persons behind the grand success of the NES’ 3rd general conference at Seppa in 1997 and the 12th general conference at Wessang in 2019.”

The NES prayed to the almighty to give courage and strength to the bereaved family to withstand the tragedy. It also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.