Arunachal Pineapple Festival from 19 Jan

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: The All Bagra Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board, is organising the maiden Arunachal Pineapple Festival in Bagra in West Siang district from 19 to 21 January.

“The main objective of conducting the festival is to explore wide market facilities and to skill our local growers of pineapple, orange, banana, etc, in processing with value addition,” informed organising secretary and Bagra ZPM Bomkar Bagra.

He added that the event will also focus on “uplifting rural marginalised farmers to sustainable livelihoods for a better tomorrow.”

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day event.