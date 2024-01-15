State NPP releases manifesto

ITANAGAR, 14 Jan: The state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) released its manifesto on Sunday, in the run-up to the election this year.

Addressing mediaper-sons at the press club here, state NPP general secretary (organisation) Paknga Bage read out the manifesto. He said that “the manifesto highlights the provision to introduce a syllabus of tourism and hospitality in the schools, colleges and universities of the state.”

“For the unemployed youths of the state, there will be three groups of classification, ie, illiterate unemployed, school dropouts, and graduate unemployed youths,” he said.

The manifesto states that “a separate policy will be adopted, engaging youths in various professions.”

“A goodwill scheme for the aged, including the destitute and persons below the poverty line (BPL) will also be introduced. A scheme named ‘roti, kapda aur makaan’ will also be introduced for the aged, the destitute and BPL families once our government is formed in the state,” it read.

The manifesto further states that the party will “enhance the present old age pension to 50 per cent and also introduce an honorarium from 50 per cent to 100 per cent for the physically challenged persons.”

It added that “a state women welfare policy will also be introduced, wherein all the widows of the state will be registered under self-help groups and financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid will be provided under the policy.”

The manifesto also read that “menstruation leave for working women in all the government departments will be introduced, and a reformation on political and administration policy will be introduced to increase the MLA seats from 60 to 80 in the state assembly, in line with the 2026 delimitation.”

The four-page manifesto also contains a provision to “provide free coaching during school vacation in the remote parts of the state, where teachers will also receive incentives out of the coaching.”