Arunachal tops nat’l startup ranking

NEW DELHI, 16 Jan: The government of Arunachal Pradesh was adjudged the ‘top performer state’ at the prestigious States’ Startup Ranking Awards in Category B (states & UTs) in the national startup ranking for the year 2022, organised by the union promotion of industry & internal trade department, here on Tuesday.

Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) CEO Tabe Haidar received the award on behalf of the state goverment from union MoS for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goel on the National Startup Day here.

Haidar was also awarded a certificate of commendation “for his efforts for leading the Arunachal Pradesh entrepreneurship development programme and pioneering a state-of-the art startup incubation centre, enhancing innovation and investment in the state,” according to an official release.

He expressed appreciation for the union department “for the continuous handholding support given to the state,” and commended the APIIP team “for their continuous hard work and commitment.”

This was the second consecutive time that the APIIP, under the investment division of the state’s finance, planning & investment department, participated in the states’ startup ranking and emerged the top performer in the country, second only after Himachal Pradesh among Category B states and UTs, securing one spot ahead from the last time, when it had been adjudged in the ‘leaders’ category.

Arunachal now stands at par with Meghalaya as the top performing state in the Northeast.