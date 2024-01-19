Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival begins

Nalo calls for safeguarding hornbill

SEIJOSA, 18 Jan: The 9th edition of the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival (PPHF) commenced on Thursday here in Pakke-Kessang district, showcasing the dedicated efforts towards conservation of nature and wildlife.

The festival, to be held from 18 to 20 January, was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo.

Addressing the gathering, Nalo hailed the PPHF as a “one-of-a-kind festival” in the state, emphasising the crucial role played by the forest department and the local communities in providing a sanctuary for the endangered hornbill birds.

Acknowledging the cultural significance of the hornbill, he called for “collective effort from all sectors of society to safeguard these exotic and critically endangered birds.”

Highlighting the decline in the number of hornbill birds and their fragmented distribution, Nalo said, “While the government, particularly the forest department, takes initiatives for a secure forest habitat, the responsibility lies with the common people to contribute to the protection of these species.”

Speaking about the tourism potential of Seijosa, Nalo said that visitors from across the country and the world are drawn to Seijosa by the local flora and fauna.

He advocated “extending the celebration of festivals like the PPHF to other parts of the state,” emphasising “the duty of Seijosa’s public to lead the conservation efforts beyond their region.”

Responding to a proposal by local MLA Biyuram Wahge to declare Seijosa a heritage village, Nalo expressed support to the idea and promised to “pursue it at the government level.”

Nyishi Elite Society president Prof Tana Showren, who was also present at the inaugural function, emphasised the deep-rooted connection between conservation and tribal traditions. He advocated “a balanced approach, combining indigenous and scientific methods in conservation practices.”

Prof Showren stressed the need for “sustainable development that does not harm ecosystems,” and called for “active involvement of youths, local leaders, and the public in biodiversity conservation.”

Wahge in his address said that “PPHF is not just a festival but also includes academic events such as panel discussions, workshops, and conservation programmes.” He highlighted the emotional attachment people have to cultural practices and their positive impact on promoting biodiversity conservation.

“Hornbills soar as ambassadors of the skies, reminding us that nature’s beauty is a fragile gift. We must safeguard it with reverence and respect,” he said.

He highlighted the importance and uniqueness of the festival, saying that it is “the only wildlife conservation festival in Arunachal Pradesh,” and urged all the people to actively participate in the celebration.

PPHF secretary Prem Camdir commended “the pivotal role of the native Nyishi community in wildlife conservation,” emphasising that “reliance on the government and the forest department alone is insufficient.” The festival, he added, exemplifies the community’s commitment to nature conservation.

The PPHF Committee (PPHFC) paid tribute to the forest rangers of the Pakke Tiger Reserve “for their unwavering service in protecting wildlife in the district.”

The inaugural function featured a skit on hornbill conservation, besides a “millet competition,” and cultural presentations by members of nearby border communities, including Nepali, Bodo, and Adivasi, showcasing the diversity of the region.

Organised by the PPHFC, led by Pakke-Kessang DC Bani Lego and Secretary Prem Camdir, the festival was declared the ‘state festival’ by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in 2019. This year’s theme, ‘Domutoh domutoh, paga hum domutoh’, translates to ‘Let our hornbills remain’ in Nyishi, emphasising the critical need to preserve these iconic birds.

The festival promises an engaging lineup of activities, ranging from bird-watching and cultural programmes to literary competitions, MTB cycling, and short film screenings. As declared by the CM in 2019, the festival focuses on wildlife conservation, with particular emphasis on the majestic hornbills.

Officers of various government departments also participated in the inaugural event.