Arunachal Pineapple Festival 1.0 begins

BAGRA, 19 Jan: The first-ever ‘Arunachal Pineapple Festival 1.0’, being organised by the All Bagra Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), began here in West Siang district on Friday.

Horticulture Minister Tage Taki, who declared the festival open in the presence of APAMB CEO Okit Palling, Industry Minister Tumke Bagra, and others, said, “This festival will motivate and encourage the local horticulture farmers.”

“Due to the decline in the number of pineapple growers, the Nigmoi fruit processing

factory is defunct,” he lamented, and appealed to the farmers of Pushi Bango area to “grow more pineapples for national and international markets.” He also urged the farmers to “start a pineapple grower cooperative society for better business and sustainable development.”

Palling in his address said that “the product of pineapple will be applied for GI certification in the near future,” and added that “the festival is important for the pineapple farmers to gain more knowledge regarding pineapple and orange cultivation.”

Late Tojo Bagra, the first pineapple farmer of the district, who had started a pineapple garden here in the 1950s, was posthumously felicitated by Taki.

The first day of the festival featured colourful dances and selling of various local products and cuisines, besides visitors taking a walk along the Sipu river.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Mabi Taipodia Jini, ZPC Tumpe Ete, GWS president Marnya Ete, ZPMs, HoDs, organising president Nyali Bagra, and organising secretary Bomkar Bagra were present at the inaugural function. (DIPRO)