Addl assistance needed to prevent unlawful activities in TCL: Guv

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday said that additional assistance from the military and paramilitary forces is required to counter unlawful activities in insurgency-affected Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.

Addressing the 71st plenary of the North Eastern Council in Meghalaya capital Shillong, the governor said that security structures are being beefed up and coordinated but it requires additional assistance from the military and paramilitary forces to counter unlawful activities.

Parnaik, who has toured the militancy affected districts, informed that the Army and paramilitary forces have forged excellent relations with the local population and have been assisting them in overcoming local challenges through Sadbhavna activities.

Highlighting Aruna-chal’s achievements and challenges in infrastructure development, the governor said that, “in the past seven years, the state has witnessed a substantial surge in road infrastructure, with 65 percent increase in road density, 64 percent expansion in road length, and construction of an extensive 19,863-km road network.”

He said that, while good progress has been made in the hinterland, issues related

to forest clearance need to be speeded up.

The governor further said that the region has made substantial investments in enhancing air connectivity. In addition to the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, the state boasts operational airports in Pasighat, Tezu, and Ziro, along with seven advanced landing grounds and 25 operational helipads.

Arunachal was honoured with the ‘Best Emerging State in Aviation Sector’ award at the Wings India-2022 conference, he said, adding that “the state government is cultivating a vibrant startup ecosystem, while taking advantage of the skilled and talented youths.”

The Arunachal government aims to empower the youths, transforming them into entrepreneurs and job creators, rather than job seekers, he said.

Parnaik said also that “the state is aiming to attain saturation of flagship priority schemes, while working diligently to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered by the target dates, in keeping with the ambitious vision of the prime minister.”

The governor said that Arunachal is committed to doing its utmost to contribute to the nation’s journey of becoming advanced by 2047. (Raj Bhavan)