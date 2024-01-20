Moyong inaugurates USG machine at BPGH

PASIGHAT, 19 Jan: Local MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated the newly installed USG machine at Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre (BPGH&TC) here in East Siang district on Friday.

The USG machine has been provided to BPGH&TC by the state government under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grants (NHM).

The MLA was briefed by radiologist Dr Gyamar Taba on the functioning and benefits of the newly installed machine, and the available manpower in the USG section of the hospital.

Moyong said that “BPGH&TC caters to a huge number of needy patients from East Siang and various districts of the state, as well as patients from adjoining areas in Assam.” He expressed hope that, “with the procurement of the medical equipment, in addition to the existing ones, more needy patients will be benefitted.”

The MLA said that efforts are on to provide more healthcare facilities at BPGH.

BPGH Joint DHS (T&R) Dr T Tali said that “the addition of this new machine will greatly aid in managing the large number of patients requiring ultrasound tests at BPGH.”

On behalf of BPGH, he expressed gratitude to Health Minister Alo Libang, NHM MD Marge Sora, Family Welfare Joint Director Dr Amping Perme, MCH Deputy Director Dr Rumi Tasung, and nodal officer Bombe Tayeng for their support.

Moyong was accompanied by Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Deputy Chief Councillor Rebecca Panyang Megu, ZPM T Tasung, and others. (DIPRO)