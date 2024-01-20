NABARD inaugurates two projects at Dirang

DIRANG, 19 Jan: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) inaugurated two key projects here recently, which were aimed at fortifying rural infrastructure and empowering women’s SHGs.

In the UNESCO-fortified village of Thembang, NABARD Arunachal Pradesh regional office general manager of Damodar Mishra inaugurated a NABARD-supported Rural Haat – a distinctive marketing shed infrastructure.

NABARD GM emphasized the vital role of marketing infrastructure in fostering both forward and backward linkages within the community. He encouraged local farmers to utilize the benefits of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to establish connections with the formal banking system.

Additionally, NABARD collaborated with ArSRLM to extend grant support to SHGs for the establishment of rural marts. The first rural mart, granted to Ta-Dzong PLF, was inaugurated at Dirang main market. The marketing outlet aims to showcase and sell a diverse range of products, including barley flour, maize flour, red rice, handloom & handicrafts, and various processed food items.

A second rural mart granted to Mitsey PLF, was inaugurated at Rama Camp, benefitting SHGs specialized in producing yak churpi, yak ghee, yak wool-made clothing, and traditional Brokpa cuisine. The project is poised to create economic opportunities for the 35 households of Lubrang Village.

The inaugural programmes were witnessed by NABARD DDM Talung Taloh, local authorities, officials, SHG members and farmers, informed a NABARD DDM release.