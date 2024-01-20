HoOs donate to renovate rehab centre

YUPIA, 19 Jan: The heads of offices (HoO) here in Papum Pare district donated CGI sheets and other materials required for renovating the roof of the common kitchen of Asha Bhavan, a rehabilitation centre located in Banderdewa.

The act of assistance was initiated by Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, upon receiving an appeal from the rehabilitation centre in this regard. The HoOs pooled in funds for procuring the CGI sheets and gaming equipments.

Yupia CO Mary Bui handed over the materials to Asha Bhavan in-charge Rajiv Bhattacharya, on behalf of the officers, on Thursday.

With a capacity for 25 persons, Asha Bhavan currently houses 16 inmates. (DIPRO)