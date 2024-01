ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: The Heche Welfare Society (HWS) has deeply mourned the demise of its senior member Tame Bage, who passed away at TRIHMS in Naharlagun on 19 January, following a prolonged illness.

“The demise of such a prominent figure is an irreparable loss for our society,” it said in a condolence message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, local MLA Techi Kaso, the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), and the Upper Subansiri GWS unit also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, it said.