Timings of Ghy-Nlg Shatabdi Express revised

MALIGAON, 20 Jan: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday informed that the Guwahati-Naharlagun train service will operate with revised timings from 21 January.

“The timings will be revised permanently on all its en route stoppages for improvement in mobility,” it stated in a press release.

Train No 12088 will depart from the Guwahati station at 1:45 pm, and halt at the Rangiya, Tangla, Udalguri, Misamari, Rangapara North, Viswanath Chariali, and Harmuti stations, before arriving at the Naharlagun station at 7:30 pm, it said.

“The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at the IRCTC website and are also being notified on social media handles of NF Railway,” the NFR said, and requested passengers to “verify the details before undertaking their journey.”