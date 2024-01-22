3 die in accident near Hawai

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: At least three persons were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Hawai in Anjaw district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a spot about 5 kms from Hawai on the Hawai-Chingwanti road on 18 January, Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi told PTI over the phone.

The deceased have been identified as Dilip Deka (26), Punit Basotia (31), and Nagandra Shah (50), all employees of a garage in Tinsukia, Assam.

The SP said that they were in Hawai for some repair work.

The vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, he said.

The bodies were reportedly stuck inside the car but were later taken out with the help of the Namsai police and an NDRF team.

Police received the information about the accident on Saturday morning, but were unable to retrieve the bodies and the vehicle, he said.

Later in the day, the SP said, the district administration and the police took the help of an NDRF team to retrieve the bodies and the vehicle.

He said that the bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased for last rites. (PTI)