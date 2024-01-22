Fmr FCS secy Jokey Angu passes away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Former food & civil supplies (FCS) and legal metrology secretary Jokey Angu passed away on Sunday morning at the general hospital in West Siang headquarters Aalo. He was 63.

Angu was one of the first-generation officers produced by the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS), Aalo. Born on 11 September, 1961 in Angu village in West Siang district, he had done his schooling from RKMS Aalo, and BA from JNC Pasighat, and earned a masters degree from the Chandigarh University.

He had been inducted into the state civil service as an extra assistant commissioner in 1986. He had also served as the deputy commissioner of East Kameng, West Kameng, and Tawang districts.

He was later posted as the cooperative society registrar, and was promoted to the post of rural development, civil aviation, and food & civil supplies director.

He had been inducted into the IAS in 2012.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday grieved Angu’s demise. “I am deeply saddened

by the passing away of Jokey Angu, IAS (AGMUT, 2002), former secretary to Arunachal Pradesh government. Late Angu was an illustrious officer who dedicatedly and meticulously served throughout his career,” the CM said, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned Angu’s demise.

“It is with sadness that I mourn the sad demise of Jokey Angu, IAS (AGMUT, 2002), former secretary to the Arunachal Pradesh government,” Mein said.

“In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.