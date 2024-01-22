AAPSU team visits school

YAZALI, 21 Jan: A team of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) lead by its president Bengia Pillia, accompanied by Convenor Neelam Son and assistant general secretary (protocol) Techi Raja on Sunday, visited inter-village (IV) government primary boarding school here at Delipaji under Kora circle of Lower Subansiri district. Chief Engineer urban development department Tarang Darang along with executive engineer Nich Jacob also joined the inspection of the school.

During the inspection, the AAPSU team was informed that construction of the school building was on the verge of completion.

The officials told the visiting AAPSU team that quality of work is being maintained as per the concept paper.

Later the AAPSU team interacted with villagers and contractors. They urged the department and contractor to extend cooperation with each other for early completion of the remaining works at the earliest.