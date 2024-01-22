Need to channelize energy of youth in right direction: CM

ROING, 21 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu stressed on the need to channelize the energy of the youth in the right direction for progress and prosperity of the state.

Addressing the youth during the closing ceremony of the 3rd Yuva Samanvay at Dambuk in Lower Dibang district on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working towards it through the establishment of various educational institutions, like the TRIHMS, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and polytechnic institutes in the state.

He exhorted the youth to have big ambition and strive to achieve it.

Khandu said the Yuva Samanvay provided the youth of different tribes and regions an opportunity to interact, foster unity and brotherhood and share knowledge with each other. He also stressed the need to develop the ‘Team Arunachal’ spirit amongst the youth and guide them in a proper direction.

The Chief Minister advised the youth to stay away from drugs, take the issue of drug addiction seriously and work towards eradicating it from the society.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein advised the youth to remember and honour the pioneers, who had shaped the destiny of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Although Arunachal Pradesh is a late starter of development process, we are rapidly catching up as our youth have the capability to surpass any talent in the country,” Mein said.

MP Tapir Gao said that Team Arunachal is striving to brighten the future of the youth of the state with its various initiatives and that it is now the duty of the youth to take it forward.

The programme was attended by MLAs Laisam Simai, Kento Jini, Kaling Moyong, Kento Rina, Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, ZPC Toni Borang, Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh and SP Akanksha Yadav. [DIPRO]