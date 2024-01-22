DDSE arrested for his alleged role in cases of illegal appointments in Changlang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Sunday arrested Tirap Deputy Director of School Education(DDSE) Ego Doye for his alleged role in the cases of illegal appointments in the education department of the Changlang district. Sources in the SIC confirmed The Arunachal Times about DDSE Doye’s arrest. It is informed that Doye was summoned by the SIC to its office and arrested after hour long interrogation.

The SIC had registered a regular case on 17th August 2023, after a massive illegal appointment case was reported in Changlang district. A case has been registered with SIC PS Case No. 03/2023 U/S 120(B)/409/468/471 IPC & R/W Sec 13(2) of PC Act of 1988.

In Changlang district more than 78 cases of suspicious appointments were made. The appointees included trained graduate teachers, primary teachers, upper divisional clerks, lower divisional clerks and multi-tasking staff from 2020-2022. In November 2023, the education department had issued en-masse termination letters to 255 illegal appointees.

Recently, the All Muklom Students’ Union submitted a representation to Changlang Deputy Commissioner demanding early arrest of then Changlang DDSE Ego Doye and also demanded the SIC to fast -track the investigation into alleged illegal appointments case.

The Deputy Commissioner Changlang reportedly wrote a letter to SIC appraising the state anti-graft investigating agency to investigate further into the scam.

It is said that Changlang DC also furnished details reports on involvement of then Changlang DDSE Ego Doye in the illegal appointment scam in the district.