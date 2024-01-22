Fugitive wanted in twin murder case re-arrested after 11-yr manhunt

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Itanagar Police has apprehended the accused in the Akashdeep twin murder case – Majibur Rahman alias Atabur Rahman, after an 11-year manhunt. The accused, a proclaimed fugitive wanted in connection with a heinous crime involving rape and murder. He had escaped from Jully jail and had been evading arrest for more than a decade, the police sources said.

Itanagar Police under the leadership of its SP Rohit Rajbir Singh from the last few months made the arrest of Majibur Rahman a priority after learning about his status of being declared a proclaimed offender and also about his possible presence in the neighbouring districts of Assam. Briefing media here on Sunday, SP Singh informed that the electronic and human surveillance was mounted on him and after months of efforts he was lured into entering Arunachal Pradesh.

Once he fell in police trap, the police team led by Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SI RK Jha under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO DySP Kengo Dirchi arrested the said accused from Jollang here in the wee hours of 20 January bringing an end to his escape, said SP Singh.

Giving details of the case, he informed that on 12 June, 2008, a case was registered in Itanagar police station vide case no 108/08 u/s 302/376/457/380/34 IPC regarding the gruesome rape and murder of two sisters who ran a beauty parlor at Ganga market here the previous night. The said case had shaken the conscience of the entire state and after months of efforts Capital police had identified the unknown killers as Md Najirul Islam, Majibur Rahman and one CCL — all residents of Lakhimpur in Assam.

The case was charge-sheeted and after trial Md Najirul Islam is presently serving a life time sentence at Jully Jail here while Majibur Rahman was declared proclaimed following daring jailbreak by three under trial prisoners including Majibur, who lodged at Jully jail in the intervening night of 23-24 August, 2012. Two other accused persons Buddhram Nayak and Farooq Islam had been arrested from various places of Assam but Majibur Rahman remained absconding.

A resident of Gohaidholoni village in Sunapur circle under Bihpuria Police Station of North Lakhimpur district in Assam, Majibur, before committing the gruesome act of murder and rape in the year 2008, was a habitual thief and a part of the gang wanted across Assam and Arunachal for having committed dozens of thefts, sources said.

There are more cases registered against him details of which are being enquired into.

Further SP Singh said that Majibur after escaping from Jully Jail stole a motorcycle from near Julang Ashram and with the help of that motorcycle escaped Arunachal through Gumto. Giving details about escaping, he said, “Majibur then went to Nagaon with the other two escapees and there he left the two and he himself left for Kerala. After spending a few years in Kerala, he went to Bengaluru, Karnataka where he changed his identity from Majibur Rahman to Atabur Rahman (also name of his younger brother), using some old papers and since then have been living as Atabur Rahman. After ensuring that he had complete paperwork establishing himself as Atabur he came back to Assam. He lived at Majuli, Assam for a few years and since the past two years has been oscillating from job to job as Atabur between Narayanpur, Lakhimpur etc.

Meanwhile while praising the persistent efforts of the police team for ensuring the arrest of such a dreaded criminal, he appealed to the general populace to ensure servant verification with police before hiring anyone for a job at their homes to ensure personal safety and wellbeing.