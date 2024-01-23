Bidang Fighting Championship 5 organised

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan:The Bidang Fighting Championship 5, a mixed martial arts (MMA) event, was organised here on Sunday.

In the main event of the BFC 5, Kasieta Kubanchychebekov of Kyrgyzstan defeated Kevin Wendell Church II of the USA by technical knockout (TKO) in the second round of the match.

Indian international MMA fighter Mridul Saikia defeated his Russian oppo-nent Abdullaev Vagif in style by TKO in the second round of the co-main event in the bantamweight category.

The thrilling catchweight bout between Jeko Laishram (India) and Jhon Ayodeji Shinkaiye (United Kingdom) ended in a draw. However, Sagnick Gupta (India) went down to Mansur Gitinov of Russia in the welterweight encounter.

The BFC 5 also witnessed good performances by the Arunachali fighters. Sonam Zomba put up a fabulous show to defeat her opponent Shalinee Singh from Uttar Pradesh in the strawweight bout. She won the match by unanimous decision from all the judges.

In the other matches, Monjit Yein and Damdo Dulom, both from Arunachal Pradesh, representing Bidang Fight Club, defeated Sagar Kashyap from Maharashtra and Ireipak Pongsumbam from Manipur, respectively, in the strawweight bouts.

Earlier, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh presented a short video on “the campaign for fight against the drug menace in the state by the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).

DGP Anand Mohan was also present.

The event was organised by Bhabajeet Choudhury, the founder of Guwahati (Assam)-based Bidang Fighting Club, and Ganga Tachang, the local promoter and owner of Sports Resort, in collaboration with the APP. It was also supported by the sports department, the Waii International Hotel, Heema Hospital, and TRIHMS as hospitality and medical partners.