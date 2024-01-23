High expectations from new APPSC team

With the swearing in of Professor Pradip Lingfa as the new chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the people of the state will expect that the commission starts working and makes efforts to conduct competitive examinations. Prof Lingfa, who holds MTech and PhD degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, is a highly qualified person. People of the state have massive expectations from him. It is not going to be easy for him and the two other members to regain the trust of the people, in particular the aspirants. The APPSCE question paper leak scam, followed by slow investigation in the case, has damaged the trust of the youths in the system.

Now every examination and every move of the commission will be under the scrutiny of the aspirants. The commission will have to work very hard to ensure error- and scam-free examinations. The new team of the APPSC should hold dialogues with all relevant groups, including aspirants, and get their views to improve the functioning of the commission. Also, the people of the state should give some time to the new team to start the process of getting things in order. A lot of time has been lost in the last two years. While the new team starts work, the CBI also should speed up the investigation of the case. They need to update people about the progress of the case.