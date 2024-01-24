Itanagar police return mobile phones to owners as part of ‘Khoya Paya Abhiyan’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: The Itanagar police team led by SP Rohit Rajbir Singh returned at least 75 lost mobile phones to the owners as part of the ‘Khoya Paya Abhiyan’.

Director general of police (DGP) Anand Mohan has handed over the mobile phones to the owners during a programme, organized here on Tuesday.

“The Khoya Paya Abhiyan has been active for 3 months. In the first initial months, 75 mobile phones have been retrieved and given to the rightful owner,” informed the Itanagar SP.

The SP further informed that the team involved 11 police personnel.

Singh stated that the collective response and information from the mobile phone owners had helped the police team a lot.

The police, meanwhile, warned the public against procuring second hand mobile phones and to remain alert from mobile thieves.

Later, DGP Anand Mohan felicitated the police team involved in the ‘Khoya Paya Abhiyan’ with cash awards.

A handbook on cyber security was also launched on the occasion.

The Itanagar police informed that the handbook’s soft copy will be circulated in all the schools while; others can collect the handbook from the Itanagar police station.

IGP (crime) Rakhe Ringu and IGP (Ops) Sang Norbu Mosobi were also present.