Two Arunachalee students selected in RRU rugby team

PASIGHAT, 24 Jan: Two Arunachalee students studying at Pasighat (East Siang) campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have been selected in the RRU’s rugby team for the Khelo India University Games, 2024 to be held in Guwahati, Assam in March.

The two selected players are Agali Lingfa and Prem Bacha, both from East Kameng district.

Lingfa and Bacha, who are currently pursuing Bachelor of Arts in security management in the university, will be the first Arunachalee players to participate in the sport of rugby at the Khelo India University Games.

The RRU rugby team qualified for the games after securing a position in the top eight teams in the just concluded AIIUG Rugby event in Chandigarh.