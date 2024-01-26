Arunachal’s R-Day tableau to display Bugun community reserve

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Jan: The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh on the Bugun community reserve, themed ‘Viksit Bharat’, will participate in the 75th Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on 26 January,” the directorate of information & public relations (DIPR) informed on Thursday.

The tableau, which has been designed and made by the art & exhibition cell of the directorate, will feature the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR), which was set up in 2017 to protect the rich biodiversity and the traditional and cultural heritage of the area.

The SBVCR is home to many rare and endangered species, such as the Bugun Liocichla (Liocichla bugunorum), a songbird named after the tribe, and the red panda (Ailurus fulgens), as well as various flora and fauna.

The tableau has been chosen following a rigorous competition among all states/UTs, ministries and departments by the expert committee of the union defence ministry, based on different themes proposed by them.

“Arunachal has accomplished the feat of participating in the event for the fourth time in a row, breaking the rule of the ministry that no state can participate consecutively,” the DIPR informed.

“This is due to the hard work of the team led by an art expert of the art and exhibition cell, Hage Habung,” it said.

New Delhi-based Arunachal Bhavan’s Special Resident Commissioner, Mithali Namchoom, is the nodal officer, Hage Habung is the group leader (overall in-charge), and Sangey Tsewang is the fabrication supervisor for this year’s tableau.

Thirteen talented female artistes from Singchung will be performing with the tableau. They are Tenzin Wangmu Glow, Anjali Tamang, Anjina Phiang, Manjina Phiang, Tenzing Wangmu Phinya, Payal Sarum, Oshin Dema Glow, Tsering Dema Lali, Esha Bachung, Nina Hagam, Priyanka Sarung, Sonam Sarung, and Nima Yangzom Phinya.

“In the tableau, the rare bird species Bugun Liocichla and other avian life from the sanctuary in their natural habitat will be depicted on the tractor part. The Bugun traditional dance will lead the trailer part, where visitors and outdoor activities are also depicted along with red panda with a cub, which is another endangered species. Skilled dancers will accompany the tableau on both sides, adding a touch of grace and cultural richness to the tableau,” the DIPR said.