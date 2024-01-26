Nabam Yapu awarded Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer (Senior Domestic) for 2022-’23 has been awarded to Nabam Yapu of Arunachal Pradesh for her outstanding performance in domestic cricket.

The award was presented to her during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) annual award ceremony in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During the year, Yapu scored 247 runs and took 12 wickets in various tournaments conducted by the BCCI.

She is a senior player of the Arunachal Cricket Association.

Yapu is the daughter of late Nabam Tatang and Teli Menia Nabam, of Upper Tubung

village in Balijan administrative circle of Papum Pare district.

Speaking to this daily, Yapu’s elated mother said that she learnt about her daughter’s winning the award through social media on 23 January.

“I am very happy to know that my daughter has received this award. I was not even aware of the reception of my daughter by family members and relatives on her return on Wednesday,” she said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to congratulate Yapu on her achievement. The Balijan panchayat has also lauded her on winning the award.

The other recipients of the award are Saee Purandare (Meghalaya; 2019-’20), Indrani Roy (Jharkhand; 2020-’21), and Kanika Ahuja (Punjab; 2021-’22).