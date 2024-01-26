GSS Nimte alumni contribute fund for school infra

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NIMTE, 25 Jan: The alumni of the Govt Secondary School (GSS) here in Papum Pare district raised a staggering amount of Rs 18,56,750 out of pocket, without any support from the government, for constructing a gate and a boundary wall for the school.

The newly constructed boundary wall and gate were handed over to the school authority by the alumni members on Tuesday, in the presence of DDSE TT Tara.

GSS Nimte was established in 1977 as a primary school, and was later upgraded as a middle school. In 2012, the school was upgraded to the secondary level. Even though the school was upgraded, it did not have a proper boundary wall and a gate. This led the former students to act.

The first meeting of the alumni had taken place on 7 October, 2019, during which it was decided to raise funds out of pocket for the construction of the wall and the gate. However, as the Covid pandemic hit the world, the plan did not materialise.

When the pandemic ended and the world began to open up, the alumni members decided to revisit the plan for the construction of the wall and the gate.

Accordingly, the second alumni meet took place on 6 May, 2023, and soon the construction also started. The construction work was completed on the 20th of this month.

The 230-metre-long, six feet tall boundary wall was constructed at a cost of Rs 13,58,250. The construction of the school gate, sponsored by the alumni under the aegis of the Kara Tadie Foundation, cost Rs 4,98,500.

Fifty-three former students of the GSS contributed in cash and kind for the two projects.

The alumni announced that they will decide what project to take up next in the interest of the school during their fourth meeting, to be held in 2025.