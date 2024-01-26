Salary of ISSE contractual employees hiked

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The state government has approved 22 percent salary and 3 percent dearness allowance (DA) enhancement from the existing salary of all the contractual employees working under the ISSE in the education department.

The contractual employees include KGVB staffers, BRC staffers, part-time instructors, vocational teachers, vocational lab assistants, PRTs, and TGTs recruited after 18 February, 2020, with effect from 1 January, 2024.

The approval is in compliance with the decision taken by the state cabinet on 19 October, 2023.