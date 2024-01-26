New bldg of MTGHSS inaugurated

CM urges students to be disciplined

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the permanent state-of-the-art building of Mallo Tarin Govt Higher Secondary School (MTGHSS) here, in the presence of Education Minister Taba Tedir, MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang, officers of the education department, and corporators.

In his address, Khandu advised the students to be disciplined, “as it is the key to success in life,” and to be “focused on a target in life.” He also exhorted them to “use time judiciously.”

The CM spoke about the New Education Policy, the scope and importance of Early Childhood Care and Education, “with 840 centres in our state.”

He exhorted the students to “use technology and internet in the right direction and dream big in life.”

“There are many fields to excel in, apart from academic excellence and sports,” he said, and informed that the 77th Santosh Trophy football tournament is going to the held at the Doimukh stadium in the state.

He assured to look into the memorandum submitted by Ward 6 Corporator Taz Gyamar.

The education minister urged all stakeholders to “keep the school clean and maintain beautification of the new building.” He spoke on “the scope of smart classes and Atal tinkering labs,” and expressed hope that the students of the school would “excel in academic and foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in their minds and make the nation proud.”

He expressed appreciation for “the social works rendered by the alumni of this school,” and urged them to “carry forward such type of good service.”

Meanwhile, he advised the school’s students to “set focus on individual talent, avail the sports quota, and stay fit physically and mentally and stay away from drug abuse.”

MTGHSS Principal Tumngam Nyodu and Corporator Gyamar also spoke. (DIPR)