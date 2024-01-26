Nat’l Tourism Day celebrated

NAMSAI, 25 Jan: The National Tourism Day, themed ‘Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories’, was celebrated by the tourism department of Namsai district on Thursday.

To mark the occasion, the department organised an edutainment trip for the Class 12 students of the Govt Higher Secondary School here who have taken travel tourism as their optional subject.

The students, along with teachers, were taken on a guided tour to the International Bana Meditation Centre in Lathao Lal Pahad.

Tour operator Enseng Mantaw briefed the students on the significance of the destination and the impact and workings of the tourism industry.

Tourist Information Officer Eliza Ruttum spoke on sustainable journeys, and reminded the students to “shoulder the responsibility of responsible citizens and pledge to promote responsible and mindful travel.”

The winners of an extempore speech competition on sustainable tourism were awarded cash prizes on the spot.

The programme also included a nature walk.

Fam tour organised

Meanwhile, the Kamle district tourism office, in collaboration with Ngunu Ziro, a community-based homestay organisation, organised a familiarisation (fam) tour for stakeholders to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district to mark the National Tourism Day.

The Raga SDO flagged off a group of 22 participants, comprising youths, SHG members, women, and officials, for the tour, which was aimed at providing an opportunity to the participants to experience the overall operations of homestay facilities, and to interact with homestay owners.

The group visited the traditional Apatani homestay of one Tam Yamyang in Hong village in Ziro, and interacted with the owner.

The group also visited an integrated organic farm and participated in an interactive session with various tourism stakeholders at Suchisi Homestay. The participants also visited the Naara Aaba winery and interacted with it proprietor Tage Rita.

The Raga DTO also conducted a nature walk in collaboration with the Yuva Tourism Club of the Govt Higher Secondary School, Raga. (With DIPRO input)