CM lays foundation stone for construction of RCC bridge over Singen

LIKABALI, 29 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation stone for construction of a RCC bridge at Pikte Point over Singen river to connect Tabiripo-Saku village on Koyu- Goye road in Koyu circle in Lower Siang district on 27 January.

During his maiden visit to Koyu circle, the Chief Minister lauded the people for

supporting the developmental activities initiated by the state government. He also appreciated local MLA Kento Rina for his tireless effort for successful implementation of all developmental schemes in his constituency.

Khandu assured to sanction link road form Pikte bridge point to Tabiripo and Lipin village within this financial year. The Chief Minister said that his government is determined to change the pace of development of the state by streamlining the planning process after the 2024 general elections.

“It would be based on need of the people at village level. This would be purely bottom up approach,” he said.

MP Tapir Gao lauded the Chief Minister and the local MLA for initiating the construction of RCC bridge, which will connect the remote villages of the area.

Rina said that the state is progressing at a very fast pace under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, and thanked him for awarding various developmental projects to his constituency.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for laying the foundation stone for construction of the RCC bridge over Singen to connect Tabiripo and adjacent villages, which was a long felt dream of the people of his constituency.

Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, Basar MLA Gokar Basar, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and the Lower Siang DC attended the function. (DIPRO)