ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Yami Sangdo of Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal in the North East India Roller Skating Championship, which was held at NF Railway’s Sports Complex in Assam’s Maligaon on 27 and 28 January.

Sangdo won the medal in senior female street skateboarding.

Another skater from Arunachal, Ajay Waii won a bronze medal in the men’s senior category in the championship.